$18,570
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
164,842KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9602107
- Stock #: P6505A
- VIN: 2FMPK4K91GBB28618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 164,842 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2