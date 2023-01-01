Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Edge

164,842 KM

Details Features

$18,570

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,570

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 9602107
  2. 9602107
  3. 9602107
  4. 9602107
  5. 9602107
  6. 9602107
  7. 9602107
  8. 9602107
  9. 9602107
  10. 9602107
Contact Seller

$18,570

+ taxes & licensing

164,842KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9602107
  • Stock #: P6505A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K91GBB28618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 164,842 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2018 Ford Edge Titan...
 65,674 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 39,827 KM
$39,577 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat
 143,249 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory