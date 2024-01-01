2016 Ford Escape

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO,</span> <span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>4WD, NO ACCIDENT, CLEAN CAR FAX,REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA , <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER, MIRRORS, AC, HEATED SEATS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFIED; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED ADD <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>ONLY $999+TAX</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2016 Ford Escape

154,319 KM

$12,777

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE NO ACCIDENT REMOTE START B-TOOTH CAMERA

2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE NO ACCIDENT REMOTE START B-TOOTH CAMERA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree

$12,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,319KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX7GUA55830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$12,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2016 Ford Escape