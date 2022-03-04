2016 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8554607

Stock #: B1601A

VIN: 1FMCU9G90GUA56058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,234 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

