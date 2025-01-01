$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Expedition
Max 4WD 4DR LIMITED
2016 Ford Expedition
Max 4WD 4DR LIMITED
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,460 KM
Vehicle Description
IN THE ASKING PRICE:
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE
ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.
*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***
We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***
INCLUDED Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam: 416-805-7500
Rob: 416-990-5016
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oakville Autos
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oakville Autos
Oakville Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-844-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-844-7100