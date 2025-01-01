Menu
IN THE ASKING PRICE:     
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE
ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.
*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***
We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***
INCLUDED Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam:   416-805-7500
Rob:    416-990-5016

2016 Ford Expedition

118,460 KM

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Expedition

Max 4WD 4DR LIMITED

12946511

2016 Ford Expedition

Max 4WD 4DR LIMITED

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,460KM
VIN 1FMJK2AT8GEF18840

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,460 KM

IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.

*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***

We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

INCLUDED Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016


Roof Rack
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P275/55R20 BSW All-Terrain
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Keypad
Leather Door Trim Insert
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Pedals
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
250 Amp Alternator
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
129 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3520 kgs (7760 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
725.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier

Dashboard Storage
Limited Slip
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Wheels: 20 Polished Aluminum
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Convex Spotter
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
3.73 Rear Axle
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Call Dealer

905-844-7100

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2016 Ford Expedition