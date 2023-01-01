Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

107,017 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
XLT

XLT

Location

107,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10346346
  • Stock #: P6684A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D86GGD07040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,017 KM

Vehicle Description



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 16 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 2500 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls. Errors and omissions expected.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

