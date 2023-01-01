2016 Ford Explorer

$25,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 0 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10346346

10346346 Stock #: P6684A

P6684A VIN: 1FM5K8D86GGD07040

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 107,017 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.