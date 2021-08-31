2016 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,288 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 7 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7734321

7734321 Stock #: P06017

P06017 VIN: 1FM5K8D82GGA05230

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P06017

Mileage 157,778 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Trip Computer Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Additional Features GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.