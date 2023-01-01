$48,988+ tax & licensing
$48,988
+ taxes & licensing
Kennedy Ford
905-845-1646
2016 Ford F-450
Super Duty DRW XLT
Location
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,988
+ taxes & licensing
85,994KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10578006
- Stock #: R9739A
- VIN: 1FDUF4GT4GEA05783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 85,994 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Reg Cab 165"" WB 84"" CA XLT
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Dual Rear Wheels
Interior
Immobilizer
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Diesel Fuel
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Driver Restriction Features
Tires Front All Season
