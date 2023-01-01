Menu
2016 Ford F-450

85,994 KM

Details Description Features

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Super Duty DRW XLT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

85,994KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10578006
  Stock #: R9739A
  VIN: 1FDUF4GT4GEA05783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 85,994 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Reg Cab 165"" WB 84"" CA XLT

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Dual Rear Wheels

Interior

Immobilizer

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Diesel Fuel
A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Driver Restriction Features
Tires Front All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

