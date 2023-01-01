Menu
2016 Ford Focus

186,215 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

SE

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

186,215KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044081
  • Stock #: 6406
  • VIN: 1FADP3K21GL375049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,215 KM

Vehicle Description


A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE


NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.


INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     


* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)


* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE


*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE


Price shown excludes: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).


Financing purchases are subject to additional Admininistration Fees and Documents fees


BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!


WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.


CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:


Office: 905-844-7100


Sam:   416-805-7500


Rob:    416-990-5016


Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

