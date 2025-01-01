2016 Ford Focus

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, HATCHBACK, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ADD ONLY $699+TAX</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////</span></p>

2016 Ford Focus

82,249 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Focus

AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT BACKUP CAM SUNROOF B-TOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
12453175

2016 Ford Focus

AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT BACKUP CAM SUNROOF B-TOOTH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1745622126
  2. 1745622126
  3. 1745622127
  4. 1745622128
  5. 1745622126
  6. 1745622126
  7. 1745622127
  8. 1745622127
  9. 1745622126
  10. 1745622126
  11. 1745622127
  12. 1745622126
  13. 1745622126
  14. 1745622126
  15. 1745622128
  16. 1745622128
  17. 1745622128
  18. 1745622126
  19. 1745622126
  20. 1745622126
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,249KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K20GL316722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3836
  • Mileage 82,249 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, HATCHBACK, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL,

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO 

ADD ONLY $699+TAX

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 PASSENGER VALUE PACKAGE NEW BRAKES+TIRES SAFETY for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 PASSENGER VALUE PACKAGE NEW BRAKES+TIRES SAFETY 154,078 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge AUTO NO ACCIDENT NAVI REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Ford Edge AUTO NO ACCIDENT NAVI REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA 107,708 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder 7 PASSS NAVI AWD PANORAMUC SUNROOF BLINDSPOT B-CAM for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder 7 PASSS NAVI AWD PANORAMUC SUNROOF BLINDSPOT B-CAM 0 $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2016 Ford Focus