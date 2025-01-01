Menu
<p>Absolutely! Heres the revised sales text with the <strong>carbon fiber trim upgrade</strong> included:</p><hr /><p><strong>2016 Ford Focus ST – Extremely Low Kilometers – Fully Loaded – Carbon Fiber Trim – Clean & Powerful</strong></p><p>For sale is a <strong>2016 Ford Focus ST</strong> in outstanding condition with <strong>exceptionally low kilometers</strong>. This performance hatchback is <strong>fully loaded</strong> and includes the rare <strong>factory carbon fiber interior trim upgrade</strong> for a premium, sportier feel.</p><p><strong>Key Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Ultra low kms</strong> – well below average for the model year</p></li><li><p><strong>Accident-free</strong>, one of the cleanest STs on the market</p></li><li><p><strong>Non-smoker</strong>, garage kept, no modifications other than factory options</p></li></ul><p><strong>Fully Equipped with Premium Features:</strong></p><ul><li><p>2.0L EcoBoost turbocharged engine</p></li><li><p>6-speed manual transmission</p></li><li><p><strong>Factory carbon fiber interior trim package</strong></p></li><li><p>Recaro sport seats (partial leather)</p></li><li><p>Heated front seats and heated steering wheel</p></li><li><p>Power driver’s seat</p></li><li><p>SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Sony premium audio with subwoofer</p></li><li><p>Factory navigation system</p></li><li><p>Backup camera and rear parking sensors</p></li><li><p>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Keyless entry with push-button start</p></li><li><p>HID headlights and fog lights</p></li><li><p>18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires</p></li><li><p>Sport-tuned suspension and exhaust</p></li></ul><p>This Focus ST delivers serious performance and style, backed by comfort and everyday usability. With <strong>incredibly low mileage</strong> and the desirable <strong>carbon fiber trim upgrade</strong>, this car stands out from the rest.</p><p>Contact for more information or to book a test drive. Serious buyers only.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FADP3L94GL286930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
2016 Ford Focus