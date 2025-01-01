$19,990+ tax & licensing
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Focus ST – Extremely Low Kilometers – Fully Loaded – Carbon Fiber Trim – Clean & Powerful
For sale is a 2016 Ford Focus ST in outstanding condition with exceptionally low kilometers. This performance hatchback is fully loaded and includes the rare factory carbon fiber interior trim upgrade for a premium, sportier feel.
Key Highlights:
Ultra low kms – well below average for the model year
Accident-free, one of the cleanest STs on the market
Non-smoker, garage kept, no modifications other than factory options
Fully Equipped with Premium Features:
2.0L EcoBoost turbocharged engine
6-speed manual transmission
Factory carbon fiber interior trim package
Recaro sport seats (partial leather)
Heated front seats and heated steering wheel
Power driver’s seat
SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Sony premium audio with subwoofer
Factory navigation system
Backup camera and rear parking sensors
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Keyless entry with push-button start
HID headlights and fog lights
18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires
Sport-tuned suspension and exhaust
This Focus ST delivers serious performance and style, backed by comfort and everyday usability. With incredibly low mileage and the desirable carbon fiber trim upgrade, this car stands out from the rest.
Contact for more information or to book a test drive. Serious buyers only.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
905-339-3330