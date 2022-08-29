Menu
2016 Ford Focus

54,042 KM

Details Description Features

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

ELECTRIC CARFAX VERIFIED!!

2016 Ford Focus

ELECTRIC CARFAX VERIFIED!!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

54,042KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9056923
  • Stock #: 1-22-208
  • VIN: 1FADP3R49GL370625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,042 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE ARE HUGE FANS OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF ALL TYPES - WE HAVE A VARIETY OF MAKES FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


Just arrived and finished in White on a Medium Light Stone Cloth interior, this all electric hatchback from the American Manufacturer is a smart choice for the local commutes with gas prices the way they are today and in the foreseeable future. Comes equipped with a J1772 charging cable fit for a household 110V receptacle and the following options:


EXTERIOR:

- Manual-folding, Heated Sideview Mirrors with Integrated Blind Spot Mirrors, Turn Signal Indicators and Security Approach Lamps

- Quad-beam HID Headlamps

- LED Tail Lamps

- Rear Window Defroster

- 17-inch 15-spoke Sparkle Silver-painted Aluminum Wheels


INTERIOR:

- Sony Audio System with Nine Speakers

- Voice Activated Navigation

- Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control

- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Cruise, Audio and Five Way Controls

- 8-inch LCD Touchscreen


SAFETY AND CONVENIENCE:

- Cruise Control

- Rear View Camera

- Reverse Sensing System

- AdvanceTrac Electronic Stability Control

- Tire Pressure Monitoring System


This Ford Focus Electric gives you a single charge range of about 107 km with its onboard 23-kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery. Single charge range may vary depending on driving style and various other factors.

This accidents and claims free vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 7.99% OAC.

Electric Vehicle Unique Component Coverage (8 yrs / 160,000 km). Extended warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

