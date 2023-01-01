Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

249,348 KM

Details Features

2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

249,348KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10113171
  • Stock #: P6664Z
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H76GR248566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 249,348 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

