$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion
SE
2016 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
# SAFETY CERTIFIED # 2 YEARS WARRANTY
# FULLY LOADED
2016 FORD FUSION ECO BOOST AWD
BRAND NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED ALL AROUND.
THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN VERY WELL KEPT VERY CLEAN INSIDE/OUT RUNS AND DRIVES WITHOUT ANY ISSUES.
146,000 KMS
FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:
-BACKUP CAMERA
-NAVIGATION
-BIG TOUCH SCREEN
-LEATHER HEATED SEATS
-POWER SEATS
-SUNROOF
-KEYLESS ENTRY
-CRUISE CONTROL
-ALLOY RIMS
AND MORE
BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE
📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.
📍 TERMINAL MOTORS
📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON
📞 (416) 527‑0101
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-527-0101