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<html> <p># SAFETY CERTIFIED # 2 YEARS WARRANTY</p> <p># FULLY LOADED </p> <br> <p>2016 FORD FUSION ECO BOOST AWD </p> <br> <p>BRAND NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED ALL AROUND. </p> <br> <p>THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN VERY WELL KEPT VERY CLEAN INSIDE/OUT RUNS AND DRIVES WITHOUT ANY ISSUES.</p> <br> <p>146,000 KMS </p> <br> <p>FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:</p> <p>-BACKUP CAMERA </p> <p>-NAVIGATION </p> <p>-BIG TOUCH SCREEN </p> <p>-LEATHER HEATED SEATS </p> <p>-POWER SEATS </p> <p>-SUNROOF </p> <p>-KEYLESS ENTRY </p> <p>-CRUISE CONTROL </p> <p>-ALLOY RIMS </p> <p>AND MORE</p> <br> <p>BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!</p> <br> <p>FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE</p> <br> <p>📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.</p> <br> <p>📍 TERMINAL MOTORS</p> <p>📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON</p> <p>📞 (416) 527‑0101</p> </html>

2016 Ford Fusion

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14283044

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
146,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0T90GR181651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description


# SAFETY CERTIFIED # 2 YEARS WARRANTY


# FULLY LOADED




2016 FORD FUSION ECO BOOST AWD




BRAND NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED ALL AROUND.




THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN VERY WELL KEPT VERY CLEAN INSIDE/OUT RUNS AND DRIVES WITHOUT ANY ISSUES.




146,000 KMS




FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:


-BACKUP CAMERA


-NAVIGATION


-BIG TOUCH SCREEN


-LEATHER HEATED SEATS


-POWER SEATS


-SUNROOF


-KEYLESS ENTRY


-CRUISE CONTROL


-ALLOY RIMS


AND MORE




BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!




FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE




📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.




📍 TERMINAL MOTORS


📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON


📞 (416) 527‑0101


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
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416-527-0101

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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2016 Ford Fusion