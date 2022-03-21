$28,000+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2016 Ford Transit Connect
XL w/Dual Sliding Doors SHILVES LADDER RACK DIVIDE
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,000
- Stock #: 3109
- VIN: NM0LS7E72G1288577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 129,181 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, 5DR CARGO VAN, SHILVES + LADDER ROOF RACK+ DIVIDER
REAR REVIEW CAMERA,
POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,
SAFETY INCLUDED
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
CAR FAX ACCIDENT NO INSURANCE CLAIM
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=U5Fc2FxSsGngrXgcy2axx8sZ4SdiPNZw
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
