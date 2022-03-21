$29,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-337-9339
2016 Ford Transit Connect
XL SHELVES DIVIDER BLUETOOTH CAMERA NO ACCIDENT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8957575
- Stock #: 3156
- VIN: NM0LS7H73G1254417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 106,216 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO Shelves and divider BLUE TOOTH, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL,
SAFETY INCLUDED NEW REAR BRAKES INSTALLED DAY OF LISTING
CLEAN car fax ,available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4qthUOD0AHTrzuKXjTyEKy1nS4TYVdIB
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.