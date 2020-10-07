Menu
2016 GMC Savana

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2016 GMC Savana

2016 GMC Savana

AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT SAFETY PW PL A/C

2016 GMC Savana

AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT SAFETY PW PL A/C

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5866206
  • Stock #: 2573
  • VIN: 1GTW7BFF8G1193502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 2500 EXTENDED  4.8 L GAS ENGINE, verified LOW KM ONLY 71000KM  safety certified, Loaded WITH ICE COLD A/C, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK,NEW 4 TIRES

NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST 

CLEAN CAR FAX LOCAL ONTARIO

PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Trip Computer
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

