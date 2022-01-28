$26,608+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT 4WD with Leather Seats and SiriusXM | SELF CERTIFY
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
212,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: LP0733AB
- VIN: 3GTU2NEC6GG214346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,666 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Memory Seats
4x4
Automatic
