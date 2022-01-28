Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

212,666 KM

Details Features

$26,608

$26,608
$26,608

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4WD with Leather Seats and SiriusXM | SELF CERTIFY

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4WD with Leather Seats and SiriusXM | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$26,608

+ taxes & licensing

212,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8229888
  • Stock #: LP0733AB
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC6GG214346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP0733AB
  • Mileage 212,666 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Memory Seats
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

