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2016 Honda Civic
LX
2016 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
183,209KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F57GH030376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 183,209 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Oak-Land Ford
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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2016 Honda Civic