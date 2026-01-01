Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Civic

183,209 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14071326

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 14071326
  2. 14071326
  3. 14071326
  4. 14071326
  5. 14071326
  6. 14071326
  7. 14071326
  8. 14071326
  9. 14071326
  10. 14071326
  11. 14071326
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
183,209KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F57GH030376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 183,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2019 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Ford Explorer Platinum 89,789 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 MINI Cooper COOPER for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 MINI Cooper COOPER 126,444 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 30,717 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2016 Honda Civic