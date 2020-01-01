Menu
2016 Honda Civic

EX

2016 Honda Civic

EX

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-899-9228

Sale Price

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,313KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4507863
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F77GH002739
Exterior Colour
whitw
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

AUTOMATIC LIKE NEW SUN ROOF BACK-UP CAMERA,HEATED  SEATES AND LED LIGHTES BLUETHOOTH,AND ALL POWER OPTION ,  ONE OWNER LOCAL ONTARIO CAR . ALL OUR CAR ARE AVAILABLE FOR PRE PURCHASE INSPECTION BY THE PURCHASER Royalty Enterprises is committed to provide you with best lowest pricing among all competitor. 
We do provide FREE Car proof on all vehicle we sell. 
As per OMVIC regulation and standards. vehicle isn't drivable , not certify. Certification are available for extra $595 five hundred ninety five dollars, all vehicle we sell are drivable after certification.
For Warranty purchases you can contact us for detail OMVIC FEE $10

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Royalty Enterprise

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

