Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

42,473 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Touring Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

Touring Sedan CVT

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

  1. 9112453
  2. 9112453
  3. 9112453
  4. 9112453
  5. 9112453
  6. 9112453
  7. 9112453
  8. 9112453
  9. 9112453
  10. 9112453
  11. 9112453
  12. 9112453
  13. 9112453
  14. 9112453
  15. 9112453
  16. 9112453
  17. 9112453
  18. 9112453
  19. 9112453
  20. 9112453
  21. 9112453
  22. 9112453
  23. 9112453
  24. 9112453
  25. 9112453
  26. 9112453
  27. 9112453
  28. 9112453
  29. 9112453
  30. 9112453
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

42,473KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9112453
  • Stock #: 216
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F93GH113316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 216
  • Mileage 42,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 42,473 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz S...
 121,615 KM
$47,999 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 5 Series 53...
 106,187 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory