Just arrived *AS IS* 2016 Honda CR-V now available at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.?This vehicle is being sold ?as is,? unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser?s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.?

2016 Honda CR-V

155,823 KM

$18,488

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V

Touring

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

155,823KM
Used
VIN 5J6RM4H93GL804379

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,823 KM

Vehicle Description

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2016 Honda CR-V