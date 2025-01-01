$19,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
SE
2016 Honda CR-V
SE
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda CR-V SE – Very Clean, Low KMs
This 2016 Honda CR-V SE is in excellent condition, very clean, and has low kilometers. The CR-V is one of the most reliable and practical SUVs on the market, offering comfort, safety, and great fuel efficiency.
Key Features:
2.4L 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine with automatic transmission
All-Wheel Drive for year-round confidence
Excellent fuel efficiency (approx. 9.5L/100 km city, 7.5L/100 km highway)
Heated front seats
10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support
HondaLink with 7-inch touchscreen display
Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
Multi-angle rearview camera
Push-button start with proximity key
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
LED daytime running lights
Split-folding rear seats with large cargo capacity
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Cruise control and steering-wheel mounted controls
The SE trim gives you a strong balance of style, technology, and value while still delivering Honda’s legendary reliability. With very low kms and a spotless interior and exterior, this CR-V SE is a fantastic choice for your next SUV.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-339-3330