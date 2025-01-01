Menu
2016 Honda CR-V SE – Very Clean, Low KMs

This 2016 Honda CR-V SE is in excellent condition, very clean, and has low kilometers. The CR-V is one of the most reliable and practical SUVs on the market, offering comfort, safety, and great fuel efficiency.

Key Features:

2.4L 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine with automatic transmission
All-Wheel Drive for year-round confidence
Excellent fuel efficiency (approx. 9.5L/100 km city, 7.5L/100 km highway)
Heated front seats
10-way power driver's seat with lumbar support
HondaLink with 7-inch touchscreen display
Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
Multi-angle rearview camera
Push-button start with proximity key
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
LED daytime running lights
Split-folding rear seats with large cargo capacity
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Cruise control and steering-wheel mounted controls

The SE trim gives you a strong balance of style, technology, and value while still delivering Honda's legendary reliability. With very low kms and a spotless interior and exterior, this CR-V SE is a fantastic choice for your next SUV.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2

(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

2016 Honda CR-V

123,400 KM

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V

SE

12966002

2016 Honda CR-V

SE

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H48GH100015

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,400 KM

2016 Honda CR-V SE – Very Clean, Low KMs

This 2016 Honda CR-V SE is in excellent condition, very clean, and has low kilometers. The CR-V is one of the most reliable and practical SUVs on the market, offering comfort, safety, and great fuel efficiency.

Key Features:

  • 2.4L 4-cylinder i-VTEC engine with automatic transmission

  • All-Wheel Drive for year-round confidence

  • Excellent fuel efficiency (approx. 9.5L/100 km city, 7.5L/100 km highway)

  • Heated front seats

  • 10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support

  • HondaLink with 7-inch touchscreen display

  • Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming

  • Multi-angle rearview camera

  • Push-button start with proximity key

  • Alloy wheels

  • Fog lights

  • LED daytime running lights

  • Split-folding rear seats with large cargo capacity

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • Cruise control and steering-wheel mounted controls

The SE trim gives you a strong balance of style, technology, and value while still delivering Honda’s legendary reliability. With very low kms and a spotless interior and exterior, this CR-V SE is a fantastic choice for your next SUV.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2016 Honda CR-V