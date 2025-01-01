Menu
<p data-start=138 data-end=162><strong data-start=138 data-end=160>2016 Honda CR-V LX</strong></p><p data-start=164 data-end=401>The 2016 Honda CR-V LX is a dependable and versatile compact SUV that combines comfort, efficiency, and proven reliability. Known for its strong resale value and low operating costs, this model is ideal for both families and commuters.</p><p data-start=403 data-end=427><strong data-start=403 data-end=425>Vehicle Highlights</strong></p><ul data-start=428 data-end=782><li data-start=428 data-end=466><p data-start=430 data-end=466>2.4-litre i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine</p></li><li data-start=538 data-end=575><p data-start=540 data-end=575>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li data-start=576 data-end=623><p data-start=578 data-end=623>Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio</p></li><li data-start=624 data-end=646><p data-start=626 data-end=646>Heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=647 data-end=666><p data-start=649 data-end=666>Rearview camera</p></li><li data-start=667 data-end=685><p data-start=669 data-end=685>Cruise control</p></li><li data-start=686 data-end=706><p data-start=688 data-end=706>Air conditioning</p></li><li data-start=707 data-end=731><p data-start=709 data-end=731>17-inch steel wheels</p></li><li data-start=732 data-end=782><p data-start=734 data-end=782>ECO Assist system for improved fuel efficiency</p></li></ul><p data-start=851 data-end=1016>The 2016 CR-V LX delivers the comfort, capability, and long-term dependability Honda is known for. A smart choice for anyone seeking a reliable and well-built SUV.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2016 Honda CR-V

101,700 KM

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V

LX

2016 Honda CR-V

LX

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM3H33GH002897

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 101,700 KM

2016 Honda CR-V LX

The 2016 Honda CR-V LX is a dependable and versatile compact SUV that combines comfort, efficiency, and proven reliability. Known for its strong resale value and low operating costs, this model is ideal for both families and commuters.

Vehicle Highlights

  • 2.4-litre i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio

  • Heated front seats

  • Rearview camera

  • Cruise control

  • Air conditioning

  • 17-inch steel wheels

  • ECO Assist system for improved fuel efficiency

The 2016 CR-V LX delivers the comfort, capability, and long-term dependability Honda is known for. A smart choice for anyone seeking a reliable and well-built SUV.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$16,888

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2016 Honda CR-V