$16,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda CR-V LX
The 2016 Honda CR-V LX is a dependable and versatile compact SUV that combines comfort, efficiency, and proven reliability. Known for its strong resale value and low operating costs, this model is ideal for both families and commuters.
Vehicle Highlights
2.4-litre i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio
Heated front seats
Rearview camera
Cruise control
Air conditioning
17-inch steel wheels
ECO Assist system for improved fuel efficiency
The 2016 CR-V LX delivers the comfort, capability, and long-term dependability Honda is known for. A smart choice for anyone seeking a reliable and well-built SUV.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
