Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda CR-V

120,366 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Speedway Motors

905-334-3034

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX-L - Leather, Roof, Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX-L - Leather, Roof, Alloys

Location

Speedway Motors

1502 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7

905-334-3034

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

120,366KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6491157
  • Stock #: 137
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H70GH134783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 137
  • Mileage 120,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived !!


WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT - AT HOME TEST DRIVES AVAILABLE


PLEASE CALL 905 334 3034 OR EMAIL US AT SPEEDWAY__MOTORS@LIVE.COM


Location: 1502 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7


Speedway Motors Also Offer's Virtual Viewing and Test Drives. During these tough times, we would like for you and your families to be safe. Hence, we are offering high quality virtual viewing of cars, test drive . We also offer on the phone finance approvals and virtual signing. All the Cars will be Fully Cleaned and Sanitized before delivering to your doorstep.


** Financing ** We have some great financing deal. For challenging credit, we take great care in positioning each application to ensure approval is guaranteed. Good, Bad or New credit ? We will get you approved and help you regain your credit stability. Some conditions may apply. Please contact us for more details.


** Safety & E-Test ** Safety Certification Can be done for additional charge of $399 + tax. Which includes: 120 point Ontario safety inspection and safety certificate, Carfax report and 30 day warranty. If not purchased certified then as per OMVIC regulations this vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.


** Dealership Message** Speedway Motors is committed to providing Quality Cars at a very reasonable price. We pride ourselves for being extremely competitive when it comes to pricing and quality of service that we deliver. Our staff is extremely professional and highly trained so you can make an educated buying decision.


** Trade-Ins ** We take all makes and models as trade in


 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Leather Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Speedway Motors

2011 Nissan Altima 4...
 179,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord Se...
 81,134 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q5 quattro...
 144,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Speedway Motors

Speedway Motors

Speedway Motors

1502 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory