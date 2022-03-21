2016 Honda CR-V

$21,980 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 1 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8787431

8787431 Stock #: K9100A

K9100A VIN: 2HKRM4H31GH106312

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K9100A

Mileage 97,110 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $23 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** * WINTER TIRES ON RIMS * KEY FEATURES: - AIR CONDITIONING - CRUISE CONTROL - CLIMATE CONTROL - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - TRACTION CONTROL MUCH MORE!

