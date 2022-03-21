Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

97,110 KM

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | CLEAN CARFAX | A/C | BLUETOOTH |

2016 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | CLEAN CARFAX | A/C | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

97,110KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8787431
  • Stock #: K9100A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H31GH106312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Honda-CRV-2016-id8925962.html

Vehicle Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $23
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** * WINTER TIRES ON RIMS * KEY FEATURES: - AIR CONDITIONING - CRUISE CONTROL - CLIMATE CONTROL - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - TRACTION CONTROL MUCH MORE!

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

