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<p data-start=0 data-end=28><strong data-start=0 data-end=28>2016 Honda Fit EX-L Navi</strong></p><p data-start=30 data-end=572>The Honda Fit has built a loyal following for its outstanding reliability, impressive fuel economy, and surprisingly versatile interior. This top-of-the-line EX-L Navi model combines Hondas legendary practicality with premium features including leather seating, navigation, and a power sunroof. Powered by an efficient 1.5L i-VTEC engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission, the Fit delivers excellent fuel economy while offering flexible cargo space thanks to Hondas innovative Magic Seat system.</p><p data-start=574 data-end=591><strong data-start=574 data-end=591>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=592 data-end=973><li data-section-id=1gnijf data-start=592 data-end=623>1.5L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine</li><li data-section-id=o2ya8y data-start=624 data-end=652>CVT Automatic Transmission</li><li data-section-id=avacvb data-start=653 data-end=672>Navigation System</li><li data-section-id=56iaqj data-start=673 data-end=691>Leather Interior</li><li data-section-id=6cci00 data-start=692 data-end=712>Heated Front Seats</li><li data-section-id=1nedtu3 data-start=713 data-end=728>Power Sunroof</li><li data-section-id=1tas6zj data-start=729 data-end=744>Backup Camera</li><li data-section-id=6hyl4r data-start=745 data-end=769>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li data-section-id=1751o0w data-start=770 data-end=789>Push Button Start</li><li data-section-id=1ll1376 data-start=790 data-end=807>Smart Key Entry</li><li data-section-id=1ck5ydw data-start=808 data-end=824>Cruise Control</li><li data-section-id=1e35wlb data-start=825 data-end=839>Alloy Wheels</li><li data-section-id=ypr0vf data-start=840 data-end=852>Fog Lights</li><li data-section-id=yo8y2x data-start=853 data-end=880>Automatic Climate Control</li><li data-section-id=1wcb1n4 data-start=881 data-end=913>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</li><li data-section-id=jevozw data-start=914 data-end=945>Steering Wheel Audio Controls</li><li data-section-id=14och4a data-start=946 data-end=973>Split Folding Magic Seats</li></ul><p data-start=975 data-end=1356>The Fit is famous for delivering compact-car efficiency without sacrificing interior space. Hondas Magic Seat system allows multiple cargo configurations, making it one of the most versatile hatchbacks on the market. With seating for five and impressive cargo capacity, its the perfect vehicle for commuting, road trips, or everyday errands.</p><p data-start=1358 data-end=1533>Whether youre looking for a dependable daily driver, a fuel-efficient commuter, or a practical hatchback with premium features, this Honda Fit EX-L Navi checks all the boxes.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2016 Honda Fit

100,330 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Honda Fit

EX-L w/Navi

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14206361.814851797?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=28808

2016 Honda Fit

EX-L w/Navi

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
100,330KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3HGGK5H8XGM101135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,330 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Fit EX-L Navi

The Honda Fit has built a loyal following for its outstanding reliability, impressive fuel economy, and surprisingly versatile interior. This top-of-the-line EX-L Navi model combines Honda's legendary practicality with premium features including leather seating, navigation, and a power sunroof. Powered by an efficient 1.5L i-VTEC engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission, the Fit delivers excellent fuel economy while offering flexible cargo space thanks to Honda's innovative Magic Seat system.

Key Features:

  • 1.5L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine
  • CVT Automatic Transmission
  • Navigation System
  • Leather Interior
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Power Sunroof
  • Backup Camera
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Push Button Start
  • Smart Key Entry
  • Cruise Control
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Fog Lights
  • Automatic Climate Control
  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Split Folding Magic Seats

The Fit is famous for delivering compact-car efficiency without sacrificing interior space. Honda's Magic Seat system allows multiple cargo configurations, making it one of the most versatile hatchbacks on the market. With seating for five and impressive cargo capacity, it's the perfect vehicle for commuting, road trips, or everyday errands.

Whether you're looking for a dependable daily driver, a fuel-efficient commuter, or a practical hatchback with premium features, this Honda Fit EX-L Navi checks all the boxes.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-3330

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Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2016 Honda Fit