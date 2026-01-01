$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Fit
EX-L w/Navi
2016 Honda Fit
EX-L w/Navi
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,330 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Fit EX-L Navi
The Honda Fit has built a loyal following for its outstanding reliability, impressive fuel economy, and surprisingly versatile interior. This top-of-the-line EX-L Navi model combines Honda's legendary practicality with premium features including leather seating, navigation, and a power sunroof. Powered by an efficient 1.5L i-VTEC engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission, the Fit delivers excellent fuel economy while offering flexible cargo space thanks to Honda's innovative Magic Seat system.
Key Features:
- 1.5L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine
- CVT Automatic Transmission
- Navigation System
- Leather Interior
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Sunroof
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Push Button Start
- Smart Key Entry
- Cruise Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Fog Lights
- Automatic Climate Control
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Split Folding Magic Seats
The Fit is famous for delivering compact-car efficiency without sacrificing interior space. Honda's Magic Seat system allows multiple cargo configurations, making it one of the most versatile hatchbacks on the market. With seating for five and impressive cargo capacity, it's the perfect vehicle for commuting, road trips, or everyday errands.
Whether you're looking for a dependable daily driver, a fuel-efficient commuter, or a practical hatchback with premium features, this Honda Fit EX-L Navi checks all the boxes.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
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