2016 Honda Fit

$19,980 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 7 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8284182

8284182 Stock #: LB36A

LB36A VIN: 3HGGK5H76GM106873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LB36A

Mileage 32,703 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - BLIND VIEW CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER WINDOWS - BLUETOOTH - TOUCH SCREEN MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.