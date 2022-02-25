Menu
2016 Honda Fit

32,703 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2016 Honda Fit

2016 Honda Fit

EX | 1 OWNER| CLEAN CARFAX | HTD SEATS | LOW KMS

2016 Honda Fit

EX | 1 OWNER| CLEAN CARFAX | HTD SEATS | LOW KMS

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

32,703KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8284182
  • Stock #: LB36A
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H76GM106873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LB36A
  • Mileage 32,703 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Honda-Fit-2016-id8650007.html

Vehicle Features

ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - BLIND VIEW CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER WINDOWS - BLUETOOTH - TOUCH SCREEN MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

