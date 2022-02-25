$19,980+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Fit
EX | 1 OWNER| CLEAN CARFAX | HTD SEATS | LOW KMS
32,703KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8284182
- Stock #: LB36A
- VIN: 3HGGK5H76GM106873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - BLIND VIEW CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS ENTRY - POWER WINDOWS - BLUETOOTH - TOUCH SCREEN MUCH MORE!!
