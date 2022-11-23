$18,888+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2016 Honda Fit
AUTO 5DR HATCH LOW KM NEW TIRES BLUETOOTH CAMERA
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,888
- Listing ID: 9370255
- Stock #: 3247
- VIN: 3HGGK5H52GM106688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,970 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,5 PASSENGER HATCHBACK FIT 4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER, BLUE TOOTH BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED FRONT SEATS ,SAFETY INCLUDED 4 NEW TIRES WILL BE INSTALLED AT NO EXTRA COST
WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
