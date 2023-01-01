$CALL+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2016 Honda HR-V
EX
162,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10112118
- Stock #: P6666
- VIN: 3CZRU5H5XGM102092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 162,027 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
