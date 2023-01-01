Menu
2016 Honda HR-V

162,027 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

EX

2016 Honda HR-V

EX

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10112118
  • Stock #: P6666
  • VIN: 3CZRU5H5XGM102092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6666
  • Mileage 162,027 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

