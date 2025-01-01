2016 Honda HR-V

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 lang=EN style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN data-contrast=none>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span><span class=EOP SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span><span class=EOP SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>AUTO</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>NO ACCIDENT,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> AWD</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>, </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>SUNROOF, NAVIGATION</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>LANE KEEP, </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>LEATHER</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> HEATED</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> SEATS</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>, </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>BLUETOOTH</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> POWER SEAT,</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL,</span></span><span class=EOP SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=EOP SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Aptos, Aptos_EmbeddedFont, Aptos_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>CLEAN</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></span><span class=EOP SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW180164627 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext; xml:lang=EN-US> </p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX</span><span class=EOP SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 25.575px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW180164627 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext; xml:lang=EN-US><span class=EOP SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span><span class=EOP SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span><span class=EOP SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span><span class=EOP SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space-collapse: preserve; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW180164627 BCX0 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////</span><span class=EOP SCXW180164627 BCX0 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 14pt; line-height: 27.5px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={> </span></p></div>

2016 Honda HR-V

161,953 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda HR-V

AWD NO ACCIDENT NAVI SUNROOF BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle
12566438

2016 Honda HR-V

AWD NO ACCIDENT NAVI SUNROOF BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1748297693578
  2. 1748297694042
  3. 1748297694480
  4. 1748297694917
  5. 1748297695339
  6. 1748297695877
  7. 1748297696344
  8. 1748297696804
  9. 1748297697245
  10. 1748297697669
  11. 1748297698087
  12. 1748297698554
  13. 1748297698955
  14. 1748297699393
  15. 1748297699813
  16. 1748297700236
  17. 1748297700669
  18. 1748297701105
  19. 1748297701530
  20. 1748297702040
  21. 1748297702470
  22. 1748297702905
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,953KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H78GM100736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3853
  • Mileage 161,953 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, AWD, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, LANE KEEP, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, 

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2016 Honda HR-V AWD NO ACCIDENT NAVI SUNROOF BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAM for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Honda HR-V AWD NO ACCIDENT NAVI SUNROOF BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAM 161,953 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Buick Regal AUTO NO ACCIDENT SAFETY NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Buick Regal AUTO NO ACCIDENT SAFETY NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES 154,491 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Acura ILX LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF BACKUP CAM B-TOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Acura ILX LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF BACKUP CAM B-TOOTH 227,681 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2016 Honda HR-V