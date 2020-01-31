Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L - 8 PASS - DVD - SUNROOF - LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L - 8 PASS - DVD - SUNROOF - LEATHER

Location

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

  1. 4654458
  2. 4654458
  3. 4654458
  4. 4654458
  5. 4654458
  6. 4654458
  7. 4654458
  8. 4654458
  9. 4654458
  10. 4654458
  11. 4654458
  12. 4654458
  13. 4654458
  14. 4654458
  15. 4654458
  16. 4654458
  17. 4654458
  18. 4654458
  19. 4654458
  20. 4654458
  21. 4654458
  22. 4654458
  23. 4654458
  24. 4654458
  25. 4654458
  26. 4654458
  27. 4654458
  28. 4654458
  29. 4654458
  30. 4654458
Contact Seller

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4654458
  • Stock #: RGB5031219
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H65GB503122
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

** 8 PASSENGER / LANE DEPARTURE WARNING / POWER SLIDING DOORS / LEATHER / SUNROOF / REVERSE CAMERA / BLINDSPOT CAMERA / FRONT AND REVERSE SENSORS / SMART KEY **4.99% Financing Available** Price Includes Certification(Safety), Emissions Test, Oil Change and Complete History Report. Price Does Not Include Tax and Licensing. No Administration Fees. No Hidden Fees. No Surprises. This 2016 Honda Odyssey Comes Loaded With All the Luxury Power Options Including, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Alloy Rims, Smart Key Entry, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More! The Car Has Been Very Well Maintained! The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. We Also Accept Trade Ins! Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 4.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Upto 6 Months With No Payments Available. Ask Us About Our Financing Specials. Call Today to Schedule Your Appointment! Located Beside the QEW Toronto. We Service What We Sell. Our Full Service Dealership Has A full in-house Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics. Shop Rogers Motors For Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated. Come Visit Rogers Motors and Experience the Difference in Service.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Automatic climate control
  • Dual-zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Keyless Remote Entry System
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Exterior
  • Remote Trunk Lid
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Security
  • Security System - Manufacturers
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • All Equipped
  • Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
  • alloy rims
  • Keyless Ignition
  • Push start ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Roger's Motors

2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 55,000 KM
$13,488 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Ridgeline...
 135,000 KM
$10,488 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 81,000 KM
$34,788 + tax & lic
Roger's Motors

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-618-XXXX

(click to show)

905-618-0350

Send A Message