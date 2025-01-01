Menu
<p class= data-start=267 data-end=339><strong data-start=267 data-end=339>2016 Honda Pilot Touring | Loaded | Excellent Condition | 220,000 KM</strong></p><p class= data-start=341 data-end=609>Well-maintained and fully loaded <strong data-start=374 data-end=402>2016 Honda Pilot Touring</strong> in excellent condition, ready for its next adventure. This top-of-the-line SUV is known for its reliability, comfort, and practicality—perfect for families or anyone needing space without sacrificing style.</p><p class= data-start=611 data-end=628><strong data-start=611 data-end=628>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=629 data-end=1069><li class= data-start=629 data-end=679><p class= data-start=631 data-end=679><strong data-start=631 data-end=647>Touring Trim</strong> – Top-spec with every feature</p></li><li class= data-start=680 data-end=726><p class= data-start=682 data-end=726><strong data-start=682 data-end=724>Navigation & Rear Entertainment System</strong></p></li><li class= data-start=727 data-end=781><p class= data-start=729 data-end=781><strong data-start=729 data-end=779>Leather Interior & Heated Seats (Front & Rear)</strong></p></li><li class= data-start=782 data-end=842><p class= data-start=784 data-end=842><strong data-start=784 data-end=840>Power Tailgate | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Backup Camera</strong></p></li><li class= data-start=843 data-end=894><p class= data-start=845 data-end=894><strong data-start=845 data-end=864>All-Wheel Drive</strong> – Confidence in all seasons</p></li><li class= data-start=895 data-end=950><p class= data-start=897 data-end=950><strong data-start=897 data-end=908>3.5L V6</strong> – Smooth, powerful, and proven reliable</p></li><li class= data-start=951 data-end=1006><p class= data-start=953 data-end=1006><strong data-start=953 data-end=967>220,000 KM</strong> – Highway driven, mechanically solid</p></li><li class= data-start=1007 data-end=1069><p class= data-start=1009 data-end=1069><strong data-start=1009 data-end=1032>7-Passenger Seating</strong> – Great for families or road trips</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1071 data-end=1217>This Pilot runs great, drives smooth, and has been cared for inside and out. Clean and spacious with legendary Honda reliability—it’s ready to go.</p><p class= data-start=1219 data-end=1266><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>Priced to Sell!!</strong></span></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2016 Honda Pilot

224,400 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot

Touring

12394641

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H96GB502188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 224,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-339-3330

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2016 Honda Pilot