$14,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 224,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Pilot Touring | Loaded | Excellent Condition | 220,000 KM
Well-maintained and fully loaded 2016 Honda Pilot Touring in excellent condition, ready for its next adventure. This top-of-the-line SUV is known for its reliability, comfort, and practicality—perfect for families or anyone needing space without sacrificing style.
Key Features:
Touring Trim – Top-spec with every feature
Navigation & Rear Entertainment System
Leather Interior & Heated Seats (Front & Rear)
Power Tailgate | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Backup Camera
All-Wheel Drive – Confidence in all seasons
3.5L V6 – Smooth, powerful, and proven reliable
220,000 KM – Highway driven, mechanically solid
7-Passenger Seating – Great for families or road trips
This Pilot runs great, drives smooth, and has been cared for inside and out. Clean and spacious with legendary Honda reliability—it’s ready to go.
Priced to Sell!!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
