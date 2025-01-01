Menu
<p class= data-start=112 data-end=209><strong data-start=112 data-end=209>For Sale: 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation – Spacious, Capable, and Loaded with Features</strong></p><p class= data-start=211 data-end=442>Take on the road with confidence in this 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation. This midsize SUV offers a perfect combination of power, comfort, and advanced features, making it ideal for families, road trips, and everyday driving.</p><p class= data-start=444 data-end=475><strong data-start=444 data-end=475>Performance and Capability:</strong></p><ul data-start=477 data-end=704><li class= data-start=477 data-end=520><p class= data-start=479 data-end=520>3.5L V6 engine producing 280 horsepower</p></li><li class= data-start=521 data-end=555><p class= data-start=523 data-end=555>6-speed automatic transmission</p></li><li class= data-start=556 data-end=606><p class= data-start=558 data-end=606>Front-Wheel Drive or available All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li class= data-start=607 data-end=655><p class= data-start=609 data-end=655>Towing capacity up to 5,000 lbs (AWD models)</p></li><li class= data-start=656 data-end=704><p class= data-start=658 data-end=704>Eco Assist System for enhanced fuel efficiency</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=706 data-end=745><strong data-start=706 data-end=745>EX-L with Navigation Trim Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=747 data-end=1653><li class= data-start=747 data-end=837><p class= data-start=749 data-end=837>Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System with voice recognition and HD digital traffic</p></li><li class= data-start=838 data-end=874><p class= data-start=840 data-end=874>8-inch Display Audio touchscreen</p></li><li class= data-start=875 data-end=900><p class= data-start=877 data-end=900>Leather-trimmed seats</p></li><li class= data-start=901 data-end=923><p class= data-start=903 data-end=923>Heated front seats</p></li><li class= data-start=924 data-end=1001><p class= data-start=926 data-end=1001>Power-adjustable front seats (10-way driver with memory, 4-way passenger)</p></li><li class= data-start=1002 data-end=1065><p class= data-start=1004 data-end=1065>One-touch second-row seats for easy access to the third row</p></li><li class= data-start=1066 data-end=1104><p class= data-start=1068 data-end=1104>Tri-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li class= data-start=1105 data-end=1123><p class= data-start=1107 data-end=1123>Power tailgate</p></li><li class= data-start=1124 data-end=1142><p class= data-start=1126 data-end=1142>Power moonroof</p></li><li class= data-start=1143 data-end=1186><p class= data-start=1145 data-end=1186>Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines</p></li><li class= data-start=1187 data-end=1253><p class= data-start=1189 data-end=1253>Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor</p></li><li class= data-start=1254 data-end=1285><p class= data-start=1256 data-end=1285>LaneWatch right-side camera</p></li><li class= data-start=1286 data-end=1333><p class= data-start=1288 data-end=1333>Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio</p></li><li class= data-start=1334 data-end=1382><p class= data-start=1336 data-end=1382>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility</p></li><li class= data-start=1383 data-end=1415><p class= data-start=1385 data-end=1415>SiriusXM Radio and HondaLink</p></li><li class= data-start=1416 data-end=1439><p class= data-start=1418 data-end=1439>Remote engine start</p></li><li class= data-start=1440 data-end=1461><p class= data-start=1442 data-end=1461>Push-button start</p></li><li class= data-start=1462 data-end=1486><p class= data-start=1464 data-end=1486>18-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li class= data-start=1487 data-end=1501><p class= data-start=1489 data-end=1501>Fog lights</p></li><li class= data-start=1502 data-end=1516><p class= data-start=1504 data-end=1516>Roof rails</p></li><li class= data-start=1517 data-end=1653><p class= data-start=1519 data-end=1653>Advanced safety features including Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), ABS, multiple airbags, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1655 data-end=1684><strong data-start=1655 data-end=1684>Interior and Cargo Space:</strong></p><ul data-start=1686 data-end=1844><li class= data-start=1686 data-end=1720><p class= data-start=1688 data-end=1720>Seating for up to 8 passengers</p></li><li class= data-start=1721 data-end=1772><p class= data-start=1723 data-end=1772>60/40 split-folding second- and third-row seats</p></li><li class= data-start=1773 data-end=1844><p class= data-start=1775 data-end=1844>Ample cargo space with flat-folding rear rows for maximum flexibility</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1846 data-end=2039>This 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation is well-maintained and ready for its next owner. It offers a premium driving experience with the space and technology you need for modern family life.</p><p class= data-start=2041 data-end=2146>Contact us today to schedule a test drive or get more details. Clean title and service records available.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2016 Honda Pilot

114,800 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L w/Navi

12539023

2016 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L w/Navi

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5fnyf6h75gb509678

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 114,800 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

