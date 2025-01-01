$24,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
4WD 4dr EX-L w/Navi
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 114,800 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation – Spacious, Capable, and Loaded with Features
Take on the road with confidence in this 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation. This midsize SUV offers a perfect combination of power, comfort, and advanced features, making it ideal for families, road trips, and everyday driving.
Performance and Capability:
3.5L V6 engine producing 280 horsepower
6-speed automatic transmission
Front-Wheel Drive or available All-Wheel Drive
Towing capacity up to 5,000 lbs (AWD models)
Eco Assist System for enhanced fuel efficiency
EX-L with Navigation Trim Features:
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System with voice recognition and HD digital traffic
8-inch Display Audio touchscreen
Leather-trimmed seats
Heated front seats
Power-adjustable front seats (10-way driver with memory, 4-way passenger)
One-touch second-row seats for easy access to the third row
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Power tailgate
Power moonroof
Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor
LaneWatch right-side camera
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and streaming audio
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
SiriusXM Radio and HondaLink
Remote engine start
Push-button start
18-inch alloy wheels
Fog lights
Roof rails
Advanced safety features including Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), ABS, multiple airbags, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Interior and Cargo Space:
Seating for up to 8 passengers
60/40 split-folding second- and third-row seats
Ample cargo space with flat-folding rear rows for maximum flexibility
This 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation is well-maintained and ready for its next owner. It offers a premium driving experience with the space and technology you need for modern family life.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive or get more details. Clean title and service records available.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
