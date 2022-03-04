Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Pilot

120,953 KM

Details Features

$31,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi EX-L AWD 8-Passenger with Remote Starter and Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi EX-L AWD 8-Passenger with Remote Starter and Leather Seats

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8583653
  2. 8583653
  3. 8583653
  4. 8583653
  5. 8583653
  6. 8583653
  7. 8583653
  8. 8583653
  9. 8583653
  10. 8583653
  11. 8583653
  12. 8583653
  13. 8583653
  14. 8583653
  15. 8583653
  16. 8583653
  17. 8583653
  18. 8583653
  19. 8583653
  20. 8583653
  21. 8583653
Contact Seller

$31,588

+ taxes & licensing

120,953KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8583653
  • Stock #: P5871
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H71GB505871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5871
  • Mileage 120,953 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Audi A6 2.0T Pr...
 53,075 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tacoma T...
 3,104 KM
$55,855 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 52,983 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory