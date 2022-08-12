Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Pilot

105,662 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

EXLN 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Pilot

EXLN 4WD

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

  1. 8974243
  2. 8974243
  3. 8974243
  4. 8974243
  5. 8974243
  6. 8974243
  7. 8974243
  8. 8974243
  9. 8974243
  10. 8974243
  11. 8974243
  12. 8974243
  13. 8974243
  14. 8974243
  15. 8974243
  16. 8974243
  17. 8974243
  18. 8974243
  19. 8974243
Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

105,662KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8974243
  • Stock #: 191
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H76GB509463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 191
  • Mileage 105,662 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 103,797 KM
$57,999 + tax & lic
2013 MINI Cooper S
 106,968 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer S...
 133,181 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory