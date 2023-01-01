Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

149,924 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS SUNROOF NEW TIRES B-TOOTH B-CAMER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS SUNROOF NEW TIRES B-TOOTH B-CAMER

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1687271672
  2. 1687271674
  3. 1687271673
  4. 1687271674
  5. 1687271674
  6. 1687271674
  7. 1687271674
  8. 1687271674
  9. 1687271674
  10. 1687271674
  11. 1687271674
  12. 1687271673
  13. 1687271674
  14. 1687271673
  15. 1687271674
  16. 1687271674
  17. 1687271674
  18. 1687271674
  19. 1687271674
  20. 1687271674
  21. 1687271674
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,924KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10087539
  • Stock #: 3292H
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH6GU535337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,924 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance Available

AUTO ,4DR SEDAN ,NEW 4 TIRES, SUNROOF,  ONLY 149924 KM, LOW KM, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,ALLOY RIMS ,SAFETY INCLUDED

2ND SET OT WINTER TIRES+ RIMS

LOW KM

CAR FAX PROVIDED AT NO COST ,

USE THE LINK OF CARFAX

 

 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 149,924 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte LOW K...
 20,913 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic
2015 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 169,850 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory