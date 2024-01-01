Menu
<p>Extra clean 2016 Hyundai Elantra Gls.  Low low km and Carfax clean, no accidents.  Loaded up with power sunroof, heated front and rear seats.  Plus back up camera.  Factory blue tooth and so much more.  Drive great, call us today at Twin Oak Auto.</p><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

85,270 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

85,270KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AH4GU622685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra clean 2016 Hyundai Elantra Gls.  Low low km and Carfax clean, no accidents.  Loaded up with power sunroof, heated front and rear seats.  Plus back up camera.  Factory blue tooth and so much more.  Drive great, call us today at Twin Oak Auto.

 

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

2016 Hyundai Elantra