2016 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This sleek 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance has sharp silver exterior and a comfortable black interior.. This Elantra comes fully loaded with a range of features that will enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, the added safety of a rearview camera, and the comfort of heated seats, all while staying connected with Bluetooth. Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality, making this the ideal choice for your everyday commute or weekend getaways.
LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN!
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY.
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Twin Oaks Auto
