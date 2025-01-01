2016 Hyundai Elantra

$8,888+ tax & licensing
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Hyundai GLS Sports Appearance – Style, Comfort & Performance
The 2015 Hyundai GLS Sports Appearance is designed for drivers who want a stylish, reliable, and feature-packed ride. With its sporty exterior, comfortable interior, and advanced technology, this sedan is perfect for both city driving and long road trips.Key Features:
- Sporty Exterior: Sleek body design, alloy wheels, and an eye-catching front grille.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Smooth and responsive engine with excellent fuel economy.
- Reverse Camera: Easily maneuver and park with a built-in rearview camera.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable with heated front seats for cold mornings.
- Spacious Interior: Premium upholstery, ample legroom, and climate control for ultimate comfort.
- Infotainment & Connectivity: Touchscreen display, Bluetooth hands-free calling, and available navigation.
- Safety Features: Airbags, ABS, traction control, and electronic stability control for added security.
- Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start: Convenient and hassle-free access with modern smart key technology.
This well-maintained 2015 Hyundai GLS Sports Appearance is packed with comfort and performance. Don’t miss your chance—schedule a test drive today!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
