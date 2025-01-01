2016 Hyundai Elantra

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2015 Hyundai GLS Sports Appearance – Style, Comfort & Performance</strong></p><p>The 2015 Hyundai GLS Sports Appearance is designed for drivers who want a stylish, reliable, and feature-packed ride. With its sporty exterior, comfortable interior, and advanced technology, this sedan is perfect for both city driving and long road trips.</p><h3><strong>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Sporty Exterior:</strong> Sleek body design, alloy wheels, and an eye-catching front grille.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Smooth and responsive engine with excellent fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Reverse Camera:</strong> Easily maneuver and park with a built-in rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable with heated front seats for cold mornings.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Premium upholstery, ample legroom, and climate control for ultimate comfort.</li><li><strong>Infotainment & Connectivity:</strong> Touchscreen display, Bluetooth hands-free calling, and available navigation.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Airbags, ABS, traction control, and electronic stability control for added security.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start:</strong> Convenient and hassle-free access with modern smart key technology.</li></ul><p>This well-maintained 2015 Hyundai GLS Sports Appearance is packed with comfort and performance. Don’t miss your chance—schedule a test drive today!</p><p> </p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

151,850 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

Watch This Vehicle
12282012

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1741986363
  2. 1741986369
  3. 1741986376
  4. 1741986383
  5. 1741986392
  6. 1741986399
  7. 1741986406
  8. 1741986413
  9. 1741986423
  10. 1741986432
  11. 1741986440
  12. 1741986448
  13. 1741986456
  14. 1741986465
  15. 1741986473
  16. 1741986481
  17. 1741986489
  18. 1741986496
  19. 1741986504
  20. 1741986512
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AE2GU537706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai GLS Sports Appearance – Style, Comfort & Performance

The 2015 Hyundai GLS Sports Appearance is designed for drivers who want a stylish, reliable, and feature-packed ride. With its sporty exterior, comfortable interior, and advanced technology, this sedan is perfect for both city driving and long road trips.

Key Features:
  • Sporty Exterior: Sleek body design, alloy wheels, and an eye-catching front grille.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Smooth and responsive engine with excellent fuel economy.
  • Reverse Camera: Easily maneuver and park with a built-in rearview camera.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable with heated front seats for cold mornings.
  • Spacious Interior: Premium upholstery, ample legroom, and climate control for ultimate comfort.
  • Infotainment & Connectivity: Touchscreen display, Bluetooth hands-free calling, and available navigation.
  • Safety Features: Airbags, ABS, traction control, and electronic stability control for added security.
  • Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start: Convenient and hassle-free access with modern smart key technology.

This well-maintained 2015 Hyundai GLS Sports Appearance is packed with comfort and performance. Don’t miss your chance—schedule a test drive today!

 

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2019 Toyota C-HR Limited for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Toyota C-HR Limited 77,100 KM $23,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD 92,300 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAVI for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L NAVI 89,440 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra