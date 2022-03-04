2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,988 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 0 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8475255

8475255 Stock #: R9468A

R9468A VIN: 5XYZUDLA9GG318792

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R9468A

Mileage 144,038 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.