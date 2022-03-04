Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

144,038 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

144,038KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8475255
  • Stock #: R9468A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA9GG318792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R9468A
  • Mileage 144,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Great condition, safetied 20116 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is equipped with power windows, heated front seats, cruise control, Bluetooth, dual climate control, and much more!Additional Equipment: Winter tires on rimsPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection. Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2018 Ford Escape SE
 24,134 KM
$25,988 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge ST
 19,008 KM
$46,488 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL
 57,143 KM
$32,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory