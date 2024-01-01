Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Step into luxury and style with this sleek 2016 Infiniti QX50 AWD, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This stunning white SUV boasts a spacious black leather interior, perfect for those who value comfort and sophistication. Experience the smooth ride and powerful performance of its 6-cylinder engine, coupled with the convenience of an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for ultimate control.</p><p>Enjoy the added features that make this QX50 a standout, including heated and cooled seats, a premium sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including lane departure assist, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this QX50 truly sizzle:</p><ol><li><strong>Heated and Cooled Seats:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort year-round with the luxury of heated and cooled front seats.</li><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy breathtaking views and a spacious feeling with the expansive panoramic sunroof.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in rich, high-quality audio with the premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Lane Departure Assist:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing that the lane departure assist system will alert you if you stray from your lane.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Experience convenience and a touch of luxury with the push-button start feature.</li></ol><p>Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to test drive this exceptional 2016 Infiniti QX50 AWD and discover a new level of driving pleasure.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2016 Infiniti QX50

136,100 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Infiniti QX50

AWD | CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle
12041110

2016 Infiniti QX50

AWD | CLEAN

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1734974468
  2. 1734974474
  3. 1734974481
  4. 1734974488
  5. 1734974504
  6. 1734974510
  7. 1734974516
  8. 1734974525
  9. 1734974531
  10. 1734974537
  11. 1734974541
  12. 1734974548
  13. 1734974554
  14. 1734974561
  15. 1734974567
  16. 1734974572
  17. 1734974577
Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ0RR9GM267912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into luxury and style with this sleek 2016 Infiniti QX50 AWD, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This stunning white SUV boasts a spacious black leather interior, perfect for those who value comfort and sophistication. Experience the smooth ride and powerful performance of its 6-cylinder engine, coupled with the convenience of an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for ultimate control.

Enjoy the added features that make this QX50 a standout, including heated and cooled seats, a premium sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including lane departure assist, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.

Here are 5 features that make this QX50 truly sizzle:

  1. Heated and Cooled Seats: Experience ultimate comfort year-round with the luxury of heated and cooled front seats.
  2. Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy breathtaking views and a spacious feeling with the expansive panoramic sunroof.
  3. Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in rich, high-quality audio with the premium sound system.
  4. Lane Departure Assist: Drive with confidence knowing that the lane departure assist system will alert you if you stray from your lane.
  5. Push Button Start: Experience convenience and a touch of luxury with the push-button start feature.

Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to test drive this exceptional 2016 Infiniti QX50 AWD and discover a new level of driving pleasure.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2016 Infiniti QX50 AWD | CLEAN for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Infiniti QX50 AWD | CLEAN 136,100 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 151,200 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel | Navi | Leather | Reverse Cam for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel | Navi | Leather | Reverse Cam 124,300 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2016 Infiniti QX50