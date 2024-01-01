$13,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti QX50
AWD | CLEAN
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and style with this sleek 2016 Infiniti QX50 AWD, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This stunning white SUV boasts a spacious black leather interior, perfect for those who value comfort and sophistication. Experience the smooth ride and powerful performance of its 6-cylinder engine, coupled with the convenience of an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for ultimate control.
Enjoy the added features that make this QX50 a standout, including heated and cooled seats, a premium sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including lane departure assist, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.
Here are 5 features that make this QX50 truly sizzle:
- Heated and Cooled Seats: Experience ultimate comfort year-round with the luxury of heated and cooled front seats.
- Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy breathtaking views and a spacious feeling with the expansive panoramic sunroof.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in rich, high-quality audio with the premium sound system.
- Lane Departure Assist: Drive with confidence knowing that the lane departure assist system will alert you if you stray from your lane.
- Push Button Start: Experience convenience and a touch of luxury with the push-button start feature.
Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to test drive this exceptional 2016 Infiniti QX50 AWD and discover a new level of driving pleasure.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
