Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Cherokee

LTD 4X4 - NAVI - PANO ROOF - LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

LTD 4X4 - NAVI - PANO ROOF - LEATHER

Location

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

  1. 4372785
  2. 4372785
  3. 4372785
  4. 4372785
  5. 4372785
  6. 4372785
  7. 4372785
  8. 4372785
  9. 4372785
  10. 4372785
  11. 4372785
  12. 4372785
  13. 4372785
  14. 4372785
  15. 4372785
  16. 4372785
  17. 4372785
  18. 4372785
  19. 4372785
  20. 4372785
  21. 4372785
  22. 4372785
  23. 4372785
  24. 4372785
  25. 4372785
  26. 4372785
Contact Seller

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4372785
  • Stock #: RGW2239889
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS8GW223989
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

** NAVIGATION / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / REVERSE CAMERA / REMOTE STARTER / POWER LIFT GATE / HEATED AND COOLING SEATS **4.99% Financing Available** Price Includes Certification(Safety), Emissions Test, Oil Change and Complete History Report. Price Does Not Include Tax and Licensing. No Administration Fees. No Hidden Fees. No Surprises. This 2016 Jeep Cherokee Comes Loaded With All the Luxury Power Options Including, Reverse Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Alloy Rims, Keyless Entry, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More! The Car Has Been Very Well Maintained! The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. We Also Accept Trade Ins! Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 4.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Upto 6 Months With No Payments Available. Ask Us About Our Financing Specials. Call Today to Schedule Your Appointment! Located Beside the QEW Toronto. We Service What We Sell. Our Full Service Dealership Has A full in-house Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics. Shop Rogers Motors For Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated. Come Visit Rogers Motors and Experience the Difference in Service.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Automatic climate control
  • Dual-zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Keyless Remote Entry System
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Remote Trunk Lid
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • All Equipped
  • Navigation System
  • Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
  • alloy rims
  • Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Roger's Motors

2017 Buick Encore - ...
 8,000 KM
$17,488 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE...
 64,000 KM
$18,488 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz S...
 160,000 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
Roger's Motors

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-618-XXXX

(click to show)

905-618-0350

Send A Message