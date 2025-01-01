Menu
<p data-start=139 data-end=204><strong data-start=139 data-end=204>2016 Jeep Patriot Sport – Low Kilometres, Excellent Condition</strong></p><p data-start=206 data-end=482>This 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport offers classic Jeep styling and dependable performance in a practical, easy-to-maintain package. With <strong data-start=337 data-end=355>low kilometres</strong> and a <strong data-start=362 data-end=397>well-kept interior and exterior</strong>, this Patriot represents great value for anyone seeking an affordable, reliable SUV.</p><p data-start=484 data-end=509><strong data-start=484 data-end=507>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=510 data-end=743><li data-start=510 data-end=536><p data-start=512 data-end=536>2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine</p></li><li data-start=537 data-end=563><p data-start=539 data-end=563>Automatic Transmission</p></li><li data-start=564 data-end=585><p data-start=566 data-end=585>Front-Wheel Drive</p></li><li data-start=586 data-end=604><p data-start=588 data-end=604>Low Kilometres</p></li><li data-start=605 data-end=636><p data-start=607 data-end=636>Excellent Overall Condition</p></li><li data-start=637 data-end=655><p data-start=639 data-end=655>Cloth Interior</p></li><li data-start=656 data-end=702><p data-start=658 data-end=702>Fold-Flat Rear Seats for Added Cargo Space</p></li><li data-start=703 data-end=743><p data-start=705 data-end=743>Clean and Well-Maintained Throughout</p></li><li data-start=703 data-end=743>Brand New Tires!</li></ul><p data-start=745 data-end=977><strong data-start=745 data-end=755>Notes:</strong><br data-start=755 data-end=758 />This Patriot Sport is a <strong data-start=782 data-end=796>base model</strong> equipped with manual windows, no air conditioning, and front-wheel drive — ideal for buyers who prefer simplicity and low maintenance costs. Everything you need, nothing you don’t.</p><p data-start=979 data-end=1205><strong data-start=979 data-end=1001>Why Buy This Jeep:</strong><br data-start=1001 data-end=1004 />Enjoy Jeep’s rugged design and proven reliability without breaking the bank. Perfect for city driving, students, or anyone looking for a straightforward, fuel-efficient SUV with dependable performance.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

