Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport – Low Kilometres, Excellent Condition
This 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport offers classic Jeep styling and dependable performance in a practical, easy-to-maintain package. With low kilometres and a well-kept interior and exterior, this Patriot represents great value for anyone seeking an affordable, reliable SUV.
Vehicle Highlights:
2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive
Low Kilometres
Excellent Overall Condition
Cloth Interior
Fold-Flat Rear Seats for Added Cargo Space
Clean and Well-Maintained Throughout
- Brand New Tires!
Notes:
This Patriot Sport is a base model equipped with manual windows, no air conditioning, and front-wheel drive — ideal for buyers who prefer simplicity and low maintenance costs. Everything you need, nothing you don’t.
Why Buy This Jeep:
Enjoy Jeep’s rugged design and proven reliability without breaking the bank. Perfect for city driving, students, or anyone looking for a straightforward, fuel-efficient SUV with dependable performance.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
