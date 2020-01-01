Menu
2016 Jeep Renegade

75TH ANNIVERSARY | BACKUP CAM | HTD STEERING

2016 Jeep Renegade

75TH ANNIVERSARY | BACKUP CAM | HTD STEERING

Car Nation Canada

1450 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X6

905-847-3822

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,936KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4470420
  • Stock #: p12973
  • VIN: ZACCJBBT5GPD01316
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary comes equipped with heated seats, backup camera, bluetooth telephony, bluetooth audio, cloth upholstery and so much more. Purchase with complete peace of mind from Oakville Used Car Superstore Proud member of CarNation Canada! each and every vehicle we have is thoroughly inspected and all are certified, e-tested and ready for a new driveway to call home!! We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. With our hassle free pricing policy, do not pay for 90 days, and commitment to service second to none, you will not have a better experience buying your new car!!

Get a free CarProof with every vehicle. Book Your Appointment Today & receive a $200 RSVP discount! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, read our extensive number of positive online reviews on DealerRater & Google.

* This vehicle is Safety Certified, Emissions-tested & Professionally Reconditioned & Detailed unless otherwise indicated.

* Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) Financing not available on any Vehicle listed AS-IS. Apply Now!

* Our Professional and Friendly staff are ready to assist you!

We are conveniently located between the Third Line and Dorval Road exit by the QEW.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Digital clock
  • Power Antenna
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

