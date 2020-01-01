2016 Jeep Renegade

This Jeep Renegade 75th Anniversary comes equipped with heated seats, backup camera, bluetooth telephony, bluetooth audio, cloth upholstery and so much more. Purchase with complete peace of mind from Oakville Used Car Superstore Proud member of CarNation Canada! each and every vehicle we have is thoroughly inspected and all are certified, e-tested and ready for a new driveway to call home!! We are Open Sundays For Your Shopping Convenience. With our hassle free pricing policy, do not pay for 90 days, and commitment to service second to none, you will not have a better experience buying your new car!!



We are conveniently located between the Third Line and Dorval Road exit by the QEW.

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

MP3 CD Player

Digital clock

Power Antenna Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features All Equipped

Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Analog Gauges

Driver Side Airbag

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Audio Voice Control

