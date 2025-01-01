Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

261,482 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

12369789

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
261,482KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG2GL246359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 261,482 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Jeep Wrangler