<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>♦️ CERTIFIED</span><br></div><div>♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED </div><div>♦️ UNLIMITED WILLYS WHEELER EDITION </div><div>♦️ 4X4 – TRAIL RATED </div><div>♦️ ICONIC OFF-ROAD SUV </div><div><br></div><div> NEW ARRIVAL – 2016 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED WILLYS WHEELER EDITION. A LEGENDARY OFF-ROADER BUILT FOR ADVENTURE, EQUIPPED WITH TRAIL-READY FEATURES AND RUGGED STYLE.  </div><div><br></div><div>111,000 KMS </div><div><br></div><div> EQUIPPED WITH: </div><div>3.6L V6 ENGINE </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>4X4 </span></div><div>FACTORY WILLYS WHEELER PACKAGE </div><div>BLACK ALLOY WHEELS </div><div>ROCK RAILS / SIDE STEPS </div><div>TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY </div><div> HARDTOP </div><div> CRUISE CONTROL </div><div> FOG LIGHTS </div><div> ALL-TERRAIN TIRES AND MORE... </div><div><br></div><div>#BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.<br></div>

2016 Jeep Wrangler

111,000 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing


Willys Wheeler

12635784



Willys Wheeler

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,000KM
VIN 1C4BJWDG8GL301365

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Terminal Motors



1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101



+ taxes & licensing>



416-527-0101

2016 Jeep Wrangler