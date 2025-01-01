$22,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Willys Wheeler
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Willys Wheeler
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,000KM
VIN 1C4BJWDG8GL301365
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
♦️ CERTIFIED
♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED ♦️ UNLIMITED WILLYS WHEELER EDITION ♦️ 4X4 – TRAIL RATED ♦️ ICONIC OFF-ROAD SUV
NEW ARRIVAL – 2016 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED WILLYS WHEELER EDITION. A LEGENDARY OFF-ROADER BUILT FOR ADVENTURE, EQUIPPED WITH TRAIL-READY FEATURES AND RUGGED STYLE.
111,000 KMS
EQUIPPED WITH: 3.6L V6 ENGINE 4X4 FACTORY WILLYS WHEELER PACKAGE BLACK ALLOY WHEELS ROCK RAILS / SIDE STEPS TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY HARDTOP CRUISE CONTROL FOG LIGHTS ALL-TERRAIN TIRES
AND MORE...
#BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
