2016 Jeep Wrangler

129,741 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Unlimited Sport 4WD Willys Edition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 44
  • Mileage 129,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan, HST and licensing are extra

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge. Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

**THIS VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $799.00**

If not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be: "Not Drivable, Not E-tested, and Not Certified"

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

We are located at 1155 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario, L6L 2X5.  Sales Department Hours: Mon-Fri 10:00am - 7:00pm Sat: 10:00am - 6:00pm. While every reasonable effort is made to the ensure accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.  Please verify any information with Deals on Wheels Auto.

Thank you for your trust

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Roll Bar
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
REMOVABLE ROOF PANEL
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Offroad / Oversized Tires

