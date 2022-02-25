2016 Jeep Wrangler

$29,777 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 9 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8281986

8281986 VIN: 1C4AJWAG7GL223077

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 105,918 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Additional Features 4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.