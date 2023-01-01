$12,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Forte
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER. CERTIFIED. EXTRA CLEAN
2016 KIA FORTE KOUP
FWD 4 CYLINDER ENGINE ITS GREAT ON GAS
NICE LOOKING CAR DRIVES EXCELLENT AND HAS BEEN KEPT IN GREAT CONDITION.
•NEW BRAKE JUST INSTALLED
•FRESH OIL
•FULLY DETAILED
•BACK UP CAMERA
•BLUETOOTH
•2 SET OF KEYS ?
•UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS
•FOG LIGHTS
AND MORE
⭕️ COMES FULLY CERTIFIED ( SAFETY ) INCLUDED WITH MULTIPLE POINTS INSPECTION ALONG WITH CARFAX HISTORY REPORT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE!
⭕️ ALL OUR VEHICLES COME WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE UPGRADE IS AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS!
PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
