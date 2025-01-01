$12,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Forte
AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT CAMERA B-TOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,136 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 4DR SEDAN, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT,BLUE TOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK,POWER MIRRORS, KEYLSS FOB , AC,HEATED SEATS
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,
FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX ,
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
289-837-1234